Niall Horan gets motivated by the thought of failure

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 06:08:43 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan says fear of failing helps him to stay motivated in his work.

In an interview to Glamour UK magazine, the 26-year-old singer spoke about how the fear of failing has fuelled his passion for his new album, "Heartbreak Weather", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You can sit there and dwell on the idea of failure, you can let it really upset you but it's going to damage your songwriting, which means you will fail. Or you can grab it by the scruff of the neck!

"For this album I've written my best stuff, because I wasn't in the studio every day going, 'Oh, this is going to be a disaster.' The thought of failure drives me to want to outdo myself all the time and be as big as I can," Niall said.

