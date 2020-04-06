  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nick Jonas loves samosa but is 'more of a paneer guy'

Nick Jonas loves samosa but is 'more of a paneer guy'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 20:07:10 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) American pop singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas has opened up about his love for paneer.

During a recent interview with Today, Nick Jonas was quizzed if he loves samosas, to which he replied: "I do, but I am more of a paneer guy," reported pinkvilla.com.

The singer has reportedly admitted in the interview that samosas being fried and not a healthy option, he is not too fond of them.

We assume, "desi girl" Priyanka must be cooking some delectable paneer preparations at home which has made her husband fall in love with it!

However, not just Priyanka Chopra and paneer, Nick is also fond of another Indian thing, Bollywood's peppy dance numbers. Recently, a video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing with "Aankh Marey" went viral on social media.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

FeatureEk Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey