Nick Jonas was spotted along with brothers Kevin and Joe as they stepped out together after grabbing dinner at Via Alloro on Wednesday night in Beverly Hills, California.

The Jonas brothers looked cool as they enjoyed a bite to eat before heading out for the night.

The trio rocked some fun and funky jackets for their posh Italian dinner together, without their famous wives. Nick wore a tan, camouflage-print jacket as he enjoyed dinner with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Kevin kept it simple as he sported a black jeans, a leather jacket and a white T-shirt with a pair of white trainers, while Joe completed his look with a black T-shirt, a blue jean jacket that was adorned with one white breast pocket and a simple pair of jeans.

The pop stars are currently gearing up for their upcoming performance at Los Angeles on their Happiness Begins tour on January 25.