Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is back with her latest album 'Treat Myself' which is her first since 2016. The album features collaborations with The Pussycat Dolls, Lennon Stella, Sasha Sloan, AJ Mitchell and others.

The new album also sees Nicki Minaj who appears on song #2, ‘Nice to Meet Ya’. Trainor had confirmed the alliance earlier this week and today, the song finally arrives for fans.

Back in September, Minaj had publicly announced about her retirement from music, citing starting a family as the reason. A month later, she clarified in her statement: "The retirement was talking about my album, meaning do I want to go back and record my fifth album."

Although she hasn't completely stopped releasing music, the 37-year-old rapper has been off the radar lately. She hasn't put out any solo music for a long time now, but she continues to be in the mix with these joint efforts.

The only song she has dropped since then was 'Bad to You' which was on Charlie’s Angels soundtrack and the song and accompanying video for 'Tusa' with Karol G.