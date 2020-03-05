Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

  1. Home
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty arrested in California (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 11:31:50 IST

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has reportedly been arrested.

The rapper’s husband Petty was taken into federal custody after he turned himself in on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California after relocating from New York, reports Fox News.

The 41-year-old initially faced legal trouble in November after being pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department during traffic. He was reportedly arrested and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney at the time and released on a $20,000 bond but failed to register.

Petty was charged for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Petty appeared in court for the first time at around 2 p.m., which included his bond hearing and arraignment, the U.S. Attorney's Office told Fox News.

Petty pleaded reportedly not guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

