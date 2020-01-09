  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nicki Minaj's wax statue fails to impress fans

Nicki Minaj's wax statue fails to impress fans

Nicki Minaj's wax statue fails to impress fans (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Jan 2020 13:54:35 IST

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s wax statue recently debuted at Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, Germany. The wax statue however failed to impress her fans and is being called the worst celebrity wax figure they have ever seen after it went viral for looking nothing like the 37-year-old rapper.

The statuette is a replica from the singer's 2014 track 'Anaconda', and took more than six months to complete.

Also Read: Taylor Swift opens up on her bond with Selena Gomez

The wax figure, which was originally unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in 2015, was moved recently to the museum’s Berlin location on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The display in question features a wax figure of Nicki Minaj in her iconic music video 'Anaconda', in which she sports a black thong and gold chain bra top. While the outfit and ambiance are pretty well-chosen, several fans expressed their disappointment on social media that Minaj’s facial features looked nothing like the 'Super Bass' artist.

Taking to Twitter many fans expressed their shock.

"Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves," one Twitter user wrote. "That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out... that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said "yh, we got it". No, you don’t."

A fan posted, "Nah nicki Minaj wax figure at madam Tussaud’s in Germany has me weak lmfao."

"This @NICKIMINAJ Madame Tussands wax figure looks like a cross with Nicki Minaj and Ansel Elgort," another Twitter user joked.

Related Topics

News'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Prime suspect in Kajol's missing phone

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Prime suspect in Kajol's missing phone

NewsJacqueline Fernandez is all set to "Attack" the nation

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to "Attack" the nation

NewsAjay Devgn bonds with Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of film release

Ajay Devgn bonds with Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of film release

NewsSalma Hayek opens up on women empowerment in Hollywood

Salma Hayek opens up on women empowerment in Hollywood

NewsTaylor Swift opens up on her bond with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift opens up on her bond with Selena Gomez

News'Little Women', 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood' get India release dates

'Little Women', 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood' get India release dates

News'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

NewsBigg Boss takes strict action against Paras, Mahira and Asim after the captaincy task mayhem

Bigg Boss takes strict action against Paras, Mahira and Asim after the captaincy task mayhem