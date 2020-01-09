Nicki Minaj's wax statue fails to impress fans

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s wax statue recently debuted at Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, Germany. The wax statue however failed to impress her fans and is being called the worst celebrity wax figure they have ever seen after it went viral for looking nothing like the 37-year-old rapper.

The statuette is a replica from the singer's 2014 track 'Anaconda', and took more than six months to complete.

The wax figure, which was originally unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in 2015, was moved recently to the museum’s Berlin location on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The display in question features a wax figure of Nicki Minaj in her iconic music video 'Anaconda', in which she sports a black thong and gold chain bra top. While the outfit and ambiance are pretty well-chosen, several fans expressed their disappointment on social media that Minaj’s facial features looked nothing like the 'Super Bass' artist.

Taking to Twitter many fans expressed their shock.

"Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves," one Twitter user wrote. "That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out... that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said "yh, we got it". No, you don’t."

A fan posted, "Nah nicki Minaj wax figure at madam Tussaud’s in Germany has me weak lmfao."

"This @NICKIMINAJ Madame Tussands wax figure looks like a cross with Nicki Minaj and Ansel Elgort," another Twitter user joked.