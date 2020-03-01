  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nicolas Cage spotted holding hands with mystery 'girlfriend'

Nicolas Cage spotted holding hands with mystery 'girlfriend'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 05:04:51 IST

New York, March 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage was photographed carrying a stuffed beluga and holding hands with mystery "girlfriend".

The 56-year-old actor was seen last weekend taking the same woman to visit his own pre-bought pyramid tomb in New Orleans.

When he was seen in New York, Cage was wearing a suit and carrying a big white stuffed beluga whale, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend sported leather trousers and a black jacket with thick fur trim.

He bought himself the nine-foot-tall pyramid tomb in the French Quarter of New Orleans in 2010, and it was reported that he took the same woman to see it last weekend.

A source said: "He was probably in there for 15 minutes looking at his tomb and then he came out. He waved to everyone and said: ''Have a great Mardis Gras'."

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsIsha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

Isha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

NewsDivyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

Divyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

NewsChitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

Chitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

NewsInternational Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

International Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

News'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Movie ReviewGuns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Guns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta

Song Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta