Nikhita Gandhi: 'Yellow wali Beetle' is heartbreak anthem for 2020

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi says the song "Yellow wali Beetle" is the "ultimate" heartbreak anthem for 2020.

The upbeat song from the "Happily Ever After" series is sung by Divya Kumar, Nikhita and Vivek Hariharan. It is composed by Parag Chhabra with lyrics from Shailender Singh Sodhi (Shellee). The song, which released on February 27 at The Zoom Studios YouTube channel, has a quirky take on marriages and heartbreaks. The cast including Naveen Kasturia, Harshita S Gaur, Shruti Das, Gurpreet Saini, Shivankit Parihar, Ravina Sharma, Meenakshi Sethi and Ramna Wadhawan, are seen shaking a leg together in the music video.

Nikhita said: " 'Yellow wali Beetle' is a special song, the style, energy and the swag in the composition makes the song full of life and Shellee ji's lyrical spin really adds to the comic twist of the song, making it the ultimate heartbreak anthem for 2020. I'm so happy to have sung this song and it was a great experience working on the music video with the cast of 'Happily Ever After'."

To this, Divya added: "The song is a fun song with exhilarating beats that can get anyone on their feet. While recording the song, there was so much energy in the studio purely because the song itself is very high on energy. The song is a fresh take on heartbreak and highly relatable to today's youth. The abhasad' in the show, 'Happily Ever After' is very well captured in the song and working with Parag, Nikhita, Vivek and Shelleeji to make this quirky track was a great experience."

Talking about the music video, Vivek shared: "'Yellow wali Beetle' is an interesting song and concept, written amazingly well by Shellee ji. Although, singing the hook line was a tongue twister 'Zindagi maare lapad lapad faat', it would make me laugh everytime I sang. It took me a few takes to get it right. The vibe of the song is lively and it was a great experience recording for it. I've earlier sung for web series and I believe this is an interesting space to connect with the digital generation who like the new style of content and music."

