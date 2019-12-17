Nikita Dutta, Namik Paul retunr in 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' season 2

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Writer and producer Dilip Jha is looking forward to the second season of the show "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste", and says he hopes to recreate the same magic.

Jha, who was a writer, turned a producer with the show "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste" in 2016. The show, featuring Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul, was well received. He has announced "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste season 2", and the shoot has already commenced in Bhopal.

"The response that we had received for 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' was extremely overwhelming. The love of the audience that we received made us bring back the season 2 of 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste'. But its with a different cast and a completely new twist in the story," Jha said.

"The entire show will be shot in Bhopal for which we have received great support from Madhya Pradesh Tourism. We have a talented team of actors, creatives and technical team and it's being directed by a dear friend of mine Jai Basantu Singh who is extremely talented. We have worked together previously as well. I hope that we can recreate the magic of 'Ek Duje Ke Vaste' with season 2 as well," he added.

The show, made under the banner of Bindu Moving Images, will air on Sony Entertainment Television. It is being creatively produced by Jha along with Studio NEXT.

