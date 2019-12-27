Nirvana's 'Smells like teen spirit' hits 1-billion mark on YouTube

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 15:42:14 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) The grunge band Nirvana's classic music video of "Smells like teen spirit" has garnered one billion views on YouTube.

Nirvana, which comprised of Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and late vocalist Kurt Cobain, reached the milestone with the promo for the 1991 earlier this month, and the news was announced on the band's official Facebook fan page on Christmas, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Thanks to you all," bassist Novoselic tweeted.

The cult hit "Smells like teen spirit" is now the second most-watched music video from the 1990s on the streaming platform, according to YouTube's recently released list of the top music videos of every decade from the 1980s through the 2010s.

Rock band Guns N' Roses topped the charts in both the 1980s and 1990s categories, with "Sweet child o' mine" and "November rain", respectively.

Crazy Frog's "Axel F" track came in first for the 2000s, with close to two billion views, and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" hit with Daddy Yankee ruled the 2010s with over 6.5 billion views.

