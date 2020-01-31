Niti Taylor glowing in pink lehenga

  1. Home
Niti Taylor
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 15:20:39 IST

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame actress Niti Taylor is the National Crush of India. She posts very beautiful pictures for her fans and followers to admire.

She is well known for her selfies, which have indeed impressed her fans and her Instagram audience. Seeing her cute poses and expressions, you can certainly call her a selfie queen.

Also read: Niti Taylor's HAT-Ke photos

Recently she attended a wedding these days. She is completely enjoying it and her photos will make us fall in love with this doll all the more.

Today Niti Taylor shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote, 'The pinker the better💖 Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink☀' 

Check out the photo below:

