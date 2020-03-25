  1. Home
Niti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 25 Mar 2020 11:15:12 IST

Niti Taylor is one of the cutest girls of the TV Industry. She made her debut in Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. She rose to fame for her role of Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite TV heartthrob Parth Samthaan.

She has done a few music videos like "Parindey Ka Pagalpan" opposite Siddharth Gupta. She was last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaaz.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and other celebs slay in white shrug

The actress is quite active on social media. She daily keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram. Niti keeps sharing sun-kissed snaps of herself. Her close-up pictures sans makeup will definitely make you wonder what's the secret behind her flawless skin.

Niti shared some sun kissed pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Good Morning☀️ #soulfullofsunshine#stayhome#staysafe.” She is pouting and wearing a geaky sunglasses over a striped top.

Check out Niti Taylor’s sunkissed pictures below:

