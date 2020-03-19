No dushmani between Madhurima and I: Vishal

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 20:43:29 IST

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli made a lot of headlines for their fights during their stints on the reality TV shows "Nach Baliye" and "Bigg Boss 13". From abusing each other to involving in physical violence, the two often stayed in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. It seems the two have now moved on from their phase of quarrels.

In a recent interview to IANS, vishal spoke about his current bond with Madhurima.

He said: "I don't have any grudges for her in my heart. We are still friends... but it does not mean we meet everyday or talk everyday. We have moved on from our fights. We behave maturely now. No harsh feelings for her and there is not 'dushmani' (hostility) between Madhurima and I."

Vishal also spoke about how his life has changed after "Bigg Boss 13".

"I feel blessed to be part of that show. Now more people know me... my reach has increased. I got a lot of popularity due to 'Bigg Boss'. Even professional life has changed too, I have got many offers," Vishal said on the sidelines of Ample Missiion and Aneel Murarka's fashion show 'Sindoor Khela'.

