No stunt doubles for Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter has shot the action sequences for the climax of "Khaali Peeli" without any cables or stunt doubles.

Film's action director Parvez Shaikh said: "Ishaan did all the stunts himself, without any cables or harness. Ishaan expressed the wish to do the stunts himself, and I agreed.

"We were shooting for a chase sequence on a bridge, and Ishaan had to drive his taxi, stop at a point, come out and do a fight scene. Even though a taxi doesn't match the speed and technology of latest cars, Ishaan did it perfectly."

A source reveals that Ishaan shot action sequences for the climax of the Maqbool Khan directorial for five days straight.

"Everybody on set was shocked to see Ishaan perform dangerous stunts on his own without any cable work! About five days were allotted for the completion of action sequences in the film. So there was limited time, but Ishaan pulled off the stunts on his own without any rehearsal or harness.

"On the second day, the harnesses were put aside because the actor was carrying out the stunts without them," said the source.

In "Khaali Peeli", Ishaan essays the role of a Mumbai cab driver. The story of the film is a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

The masala entertainer, which also stars Ananya Panday, is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

