'No Time To Die' pushed to November amid coronavirus scare

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) The release date for the upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die", starring Daniel Craig in his final 007 outing, has been postponed until November amid fears around coronavirus. The film was due to be released in April.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have now said that "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" the film has to be delayed, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The film will release on November 12 in the UK and on November 25 in the uS, with other release dates worldwide to follow.

The news of the delay was announced on the film's official Twitter account, and it comes amid growing concerns over the threat of deadly coronavirus, which has infected more than 92,000 worldwide and killed 3,110 globally according to latest figures by World Health Organisation.

Earlier this week, prominent James Bond fan site MI6-HQ.com wrote an open letter requesting the delay of "No Time To Die", the upcoming installment in the British spy series that brings back Daniel Craig as Agent 007 for a final time.

The makers had also scrapped the Chinese press tour and premiere due to the coronavirus epidemic. The world premiere for "No Time To Die" was scheduled to take place on March 31 in London.

"No Time To Die" is Craig's fifth portrayal as James Bond. He has essayed the role in "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum Of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).

It is being widely speculated that Craig will make way for a female Bond, to be played by Lashana Lynch, in the next film of the series.

"No Time To Die" is the 25th film in the bond series. It has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Ana De Armas.

--IANS

