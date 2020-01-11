Nora Fatehi: Got lucky to start off with different platforms

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Nora Fatehi feels her decision to start off with different platforms paid off, and says all those experiences made her a better artist.

"My journey is still early on in my career because I am still very new. If I look at it from the beginning of my journey up until now, it has been amazing. I have learned so much and I am lucky to have received such a start," Nora told IANS.

"It is not like any other mainstream journey; a lot of people start off directly with movies. I got lucky to start off with different platforms like Tollywood movies, Bollywood films and reality shows. So being able to have that experience and opportunity, it has made me a better artist that I am today," she added.

How has her struggles shaped her? "It made me a better artist. With the kind of struggle, I have been through I am more connected to my emotions as an actor and as a performer," said the actress.

Nora moved from Canada to India a few years ago to become an actress in Bollywood. She managed to bag a few acting projects initially, including "Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans" and "Crazy Cukkad Family" -- they all were low-profile and went unnoticed.

Then, her appearance on "Bigg Boss" and the dance numbers "Manohari" in "Baahubali: The Beginning" changed the tide. People started noticing Nora, and soon she was belting out the hit dance numbers, "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate") and "O saki saki" ("Batla House"). She will now be seen in dance movie "Street Dancer 3D", which also features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Nora feels "Street Dancer 3D" will be a push for her career.

"We always hope for the best whenever we do any project, Any project that I have done on the TV show or a south film or a song in a movie. It has shown a huge positive impact on my career and I just hope 'Street Dancer...' does the same for me," she said.

Explaining her thoughts, the actress continued: "It is a huge film and I have a very prominent and important role in it and the audience has the opportunity to see me dance and act at the same time. The positioning I have in this movie is something the people are looking forward to see and the experience shooting on the sets has been life changing as a performer. I am dancing in this movie in a very different style which I have never tried before and there is so many elements in the movie which are new for me and the audience to see. And I believe this will be a push in my career."

Before the big screen, she will be seen on the small screen on chat show "Not Just Supper Stars" on Zee Cafe. The episode will go on air on Sunday.

"The show is vibrant and sweet. It is very laid back, cool and chilled out show. It is a great opportunity for the audience to connect with their favourite celebrity on a personal level," she said about the show.

