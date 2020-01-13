  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Noted Odia filmmaker Manmohan Mahapatra passes away

Noted Odia filmmaker Manmohan Mahapatra passes away

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 20:18:39 IST

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (IANS) National award-winning filmmaker from Odisha, Manmohan Mahapatra (69), passed away at a private hospital here on Monday, family sources said.

Known as the father of Odia new wave cinema, Mahapatra won eight consecutive national film awards.

Some of his critically acclaimed films are 'Nishita Swapna', 'Majhi Pahacha', 'Tired Afternoon', 'Neeraba Jhada', 'Seeta Raati' and 'Bhinna Samaya'.

Recently, Mahapatra was adjudged best director for his film 'Bhija Matira Swarga' in the 30th State Films Awards. The movie bagged awards in six categories, including best film.

His first film 'Seeta Raati' made in 1976 was the first Odia film to be screened at an international film festival in 1982. It won him the national award for best feature film in Odia language.

He had also made a film in Hindi named 'Bits and Pieces'.

--IANS

cd/arm

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society turns into Sodhi's pind for lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society turns into Sodhi's pind for lohri

NewsKaty Perry pays a heartfelt tribute to fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry pays a heartfelt tribute to fiance Orlando Bloom

NewsRyan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

News2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment

News2020 Critics' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' bags this prestigious award

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' bags this prestigious award

NewsSonakshi Sinha surprises fans with action-packed throwback video

Sonakshi Sinha surprises fans with action-packed throwback video

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society turns into Sodhi's pind for lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society turns into Sodhi's pind for lohri

Movie ReviewJamtara Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Jamtara Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsKaty Perry pays a heartfelt tribute to fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry pays a heartfelt tribute to fiance Orlando Bloom