  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Now, a documentary on COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan

Now, a documentary on COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 16:22:16 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) A new documentary film attempts to uncover the story of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Titled "Epicenter: 24 hours In Wuhan", the 50-minute feature highlights how people of the area, where the deadly COVID-19 virus first struck last December, fought against the outbreak. It shows how the people of the city banded together to fight the escalating crisis.

The documentary also highlights how healthcare workers strived day and night to deal with the unprecedented situation.

The film is streaming on DocuBay and viewers can also watch the documentary without membership on the DocuBay app, which is available across over 180 countries.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

NewsHere's why Dua Lipa quit alcohol and cigarettes

Here's why Dua Lipa quit alcohol and cigarettes

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs