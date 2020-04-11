Now, 'Masakali 2.0' trolled by Delhi Metro and Jaipur Police!

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) After being heavily slammed by netizens and the original song's creators alike, the recreated version of "Masakali" is now being trolled by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Jaipur Police!

"Nothing beats the original track, Plus we have a bias as we feature in it," reads a tweet on the official handle of DMRC, referring to the fact that portions of the original song, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, were filmed on the Delhi Metro.

The Delhi Metro post didn't go unnoticed. Sonam retweeted it with a red heart emoji.

Joining the trollers, Jaipur Police too took a potshot at "Masakali 2.0"

Using a meme, Jaipur Police said they will use the latest remix to punish those who would roam unnecessarily in the city during the nationwide lockdown.

The original "Masakali", sung by Mohit Chauhan, was composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. The song featured in the 2009 film, "Delhi-6".

Both Rahman and Joshi have expressed discontent over the recreated number, and they have seen a lot of support on social media by fans as well as B-Towners.

Without mentioning the name of "Masakali 2.0", Rahman had tweeted: "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyric supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew."

The recreated version is sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, and credits its music to Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been picturised on Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.

--IANS

sim/vnc