  3. Nupur Sanon gives 'Veer-Zara' touch to her grocery shopping amid COVID-19

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 16:09:20 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Singer Nupur Sanon braved the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday to step out of her home because she urgently needed to buy grocery. And she gave her brief outing a filmy touch.

Nupur posted a video on Instagram Story in which she is seen sitting in her car, strictly following all safety precautions as she heads for her shopping trip in a mask.

"Grocery shopping me do pal duniya dekhli," she captioned the video, with the "Veer-Zaara" song "Do pal ruka" song playing in the background.

On the work front, Nupur made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the music video of B Praak's song "Filhall" last year. She recently came up with a cover version of the soulful track.

