Nushrat Bharucha shares her seductive picture in a high slit dress

Nushrat Bharucha shared is back in her seductive avatar
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Feb 2020 12:18:05 IST

Dream Girl fame actress Nushrat Bharucha recently spotted at 65th Filmfare Awards.  In this event, she wore a high slit one-shoulder green gown.  She took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of her gaze. “Bringing sexy back! #AmazonFilmfareAwards,” she captioned the photos.

Nushrat Bharucha looked very hot in a green color dress. Which she wore it with a lot of confidence. This dress by Nushrat Bharucha was a deep slit dress that was open from one side.  She did very light makeup with it and complemented the look with open hair.

His fans also liked this hot style of Nushrat. These pictures of her are constantly going viral on social media. She captioned, "Bringing sexy back ! 💁‍♀️".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Dream Girl’. Next up, she will be seen in ‘Chhalaang’ and ‘Hurdang’.

Check out the Nushrat Bharucha photo below:

 

