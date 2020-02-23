Nushrat Bharucha: 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' changed things for me

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) "Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety" on Sunday completed two years since its release, and the film's lead actress Nushrat Bharucha is grateful to the audience for making the film a Rs 100-crore grosser.

"The film crossing the Rs 100-crore mark was a big thing... It meant that too many people have watched and liked the film... It really changed things for me. It put me on a path where I am more confident about what I am doing and what kind of films I have to do. It's been a great journey. I thank to all the people who supported and helped make 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' a success," Nushrat said.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" also featured Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. It revolved around a concept of 'romance vs bromance'.

Reminiscing the film's journey, Kartik took to social media and shared the video of the hit song "Tera Yaar Hoon Main" from "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

"My Turning Point! SKTKS changed everything. Made me dream bigger. Made my belief stronger. Will forever be extra special. Thank you Luv Sir for giving me Sonu And Thank you to the audiences for embracing him so much... Aap Sabka Yaar Hoon Main," Kartik wrote.

