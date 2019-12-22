  1. Home
  Olivia Colman to star in crime series 'Landscapers'

Olivia Colman to star in crime series 'Landscapers'

22 Dec 2019

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Oscar winning-actress Olivia Colman, who is currently one season into her two-season run as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's "The Crown", has signed on to lead a crime drama titled "Landscapers".

Fellow Academy Award winner Alexander Payne ("The Descendants") is set to direct the series, which is being written by Ed Sinclair, reports variety.com.

Inspired by real events, "Landscapers" explores the lives of convicted killers Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards and asks how this devoted and mild-mannered couple came to kill Susan's parents and bury them in the back garden of their Mansfield home in the UK. Their crime remained undiscovered for over a decade.

As per network HBO, the series is based on hours of interviews with the real-life figures behind the crime who have always maintained their innocence.

The series is produced by Sister and South of the River Pictures, Colman and her husband Sinclair's newly launched production banner, for HBO and Sky. The two networks previously partnered with Sister to produce the multi-Emmy winning series "Chernobyl".

"Landscapers is a fascinating truth is stranger than fiction tale. We're thrilled to have Olivia, Ed and Alexander on board, and to be back in business with Sister and Sky," said Casey Bloys, HBO programming president.

