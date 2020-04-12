Olivia Munn never imagined getting married

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Apr 2020 06:05:35 IST

Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) Actress Olivia Munn's new movie, the rom-com "Love Wedding Repeat", is a wedding drama, but in real life, the idea of marriage has always made her anxious.

In an interview with Variety, Olivia spoke about her new Netflix project, and why she finds weddings boring.

"I've only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life. Maybe five, total. Definitely no more than one hand. But the weddings I have gone to, I do find boring. I always think this is interesting at weddings: I feel like the wedding part is really for whoever's marrying them, because you only see the backs of your friends' heads," she said.

Although Olivia was in a relationship with American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, she admitted in the interview that she never imagined getting married.

"I never have ever been that girl. And I'll hear about friends who have, and I've just never been the person that's like, 'Oh, I can't wait to get married. This is what it's going to be like, what my ring would be."

"I don't really have any of those. The idea of getting married has always made me a little... It gives me... I don't know what that word is for... I'm like, "It's hot in here, right?" It's like, "Really?"... Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever," she added.

