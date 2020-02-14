One of Pulwama Attack: Salute to the martyred soldiers

The young men of India were martyred on this day. Today it has been 1 year since they were martyred. We can never forget this day. Salute to the 40 soldiers who have been martyred for their country.

Not only them but salute to all courageous jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama Attack. On a day of love, let's spare a thought for 40 families who lost their precious jewels in #PulwamaAttack, and take pride in their valour & sacrifice.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attacker was Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama district, and a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack. Pakistan condemned the attack and denied any connection to it.