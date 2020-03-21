  1. Home
  2. News
  3. One year on, Radhika Madan fondly looks back at 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'

One year on, Radhika Madan fondly looks back at 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 19:07:53 IST

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The action comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" was released a year ago on this day. Although the film failed to create much of a ripple at the box-office, it has been accepted as a cult flick by the niche audience.

Radhika Madan, who has been impressing Bollywood buffs with her recent outing "Angrezi Medium", was the heroine of "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota". She was paired opposite debutant actor Abhimanyu Dassani, son of "Maine Pyar Kiya" heroine Bhagyashree.

A year down the line, Radhika got nostalgic recalling the Vasan Bala-directed film. "I feel extremely happy today as 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' completes a year. This film is always special for me because it helped me push my boundaries and perform action sequences that I couldn't have imagined. There are so many fond memories. This was the film that really changed my foundation. I had grown up watching films where hair and sarees flew, but Vasan sir made me understand that in the end it is just going to be my craft that will sustain. After 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', I have started looking on to projects with a different outlook," she said.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsArnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

NewsDaniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

Daniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

NewsAriana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

Ariana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

NewsShraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

Shraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

NewsAmidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

Amidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

NewsCoronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Coronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

FeatureYeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs