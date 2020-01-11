One year post release, 'Uri' cast & crew tweet fondly about film

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Jan 2020 18:36:05 IST

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was released a year ago on this day. The cast says they are forever grateful to have had the chance to work in such a prestigious project.

Dhar on Saturday tweeted a still from the film and wrote: "Forever Grateful!! #1YearOfURI"

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" is a military action film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari.

The film is about a covert Army operation against a group of militants who had attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers. "Uri" won four National Film Awards, including Best Actor for Vicky and Best Direction for Aditya Dhar.

Yami, who played an intelligence officer in the film, tweeted: "Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working ! #1YearOfURI"

Kirti, who played flight lieutenant Seerat Kaur in the film, said: " It was an impactful and powerful role and people have given it so much love that it fills my heart with gratitude every time. Being a defense kid, I think the fact that I got to represent a uniform on screen, in a film like 'URI...', is something that will always stay very close to my heart."

She added that the "josh" is still super high and she hopes it remains the same.

"It's a tribute to all the Jawans in uniform who safeguard all the citizens of this country and protects us from all the harm," she added.

