Onir, Sanjay Suri's 'My Brother Nikhil' turns 15

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Onir and actor Sanjay Suri are celebrating 15 years of their film "My Brother Nikhil", which is considered as one of the first Bollywood films to deal with AIDS and same-sex relationship.

Onir tweeted on Wednesday: "Today I celebrate 15 years of a dream coming true. My first film #MyBrotherNikhil released this day 15 years ago.Thank you @sanjaysuri for being the catalyst & support forever.

@iam_juhi @Purab_Kohli my entire cast & crew cant thank u enough."

He also shared the making of the film.

Sanjay, who played the title role in the movie, tweeted: "15 years of #MyBrotherNikhil #FirstProduction Once again thank u cast, crew, family, friends who supported. Onir ur directorial debut lives on & shall stay for times to come."

The film, set in Goa between 1989 and 1994, revolves around swimming champion Nikhil Kapoor. His life falls apart after he gets diagnosed with HIV. During this time, the only two people who stand by him are his sister Anamika and boyfriend Nigel.

Sanjay has also acted in films directed by Onir such as "Bas Ek Pal" and "I Am".

