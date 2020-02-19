'Onward' Dialogues

Set in a suburban fantasy world, “Onward” tells the story of Ian and Barley, two elf brothers who set out on a quest together to spend one more day with their late dad, and to see if there is still magic left in their world.

Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae. Onward is slated to release on March 6 2020.

Also Read: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Dialogues

We have a list of dialogues from the trailer 'Onward'. Check out the dialogues below:

"In times of old the world was full of wonder and magic...but times change"

"I must dub thee a man today...Kneel before me"

"It’s a wizard stuff Dad was a wizard!"

"Ahh He’s just legs I definitely remember dad having a top part."

"Dad..you look just like I remember"

"If its adventure you seek you’ve come to the right tavern"