Operation Parindey review

OPERATION PARINDEY web movie review is here. Streaming on ZEE5 Original, the movie stars Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. Helmed by DHOOM (series 1 and 2 fame) Sanjay Gadhvi, the web movie is said to be inspired by true events. Is the ‘operation’ successful?. Let’s find out in the review of OPERATION PARINDEY.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Who gave the green signal to this apology in the name of a crime thriller?. Is this chewing gum in the name of a thriller OPERATION PARINDEY really done by Sanjay Gadhvi – the man behind DHOOM 1 AND 2?. What a horror it has turned out to be.

The Story of OPERATION PARINDEY

Said to be inspired by true events, OPERATION PARINDEY is a dramatized account of a daring jailbreak in Indian history, Pabbi (Aakash Dahiya) enters a jail in Punjab and a few criminals escape, amongst them is a criminal mastermind Monty Singh (Rahul Dev) - prime suspect behind blasts in India. How the Special Task Force (STF) officer Abhinav Mathur (Amit Sadh) catches Monty Singh within twenty-four hours is what the movie is all about?.

OPERATION PARINDEY movie review

Director Sanjay Gadhvi and his team of writers Tejas Dhhanraj and Ankush Singh make a mockery of a simple cat and mouse scenario. Zero thrills, no chills, the adrenaline rush is entirely missing in this boy school type cop robber saga where things are contrived to the hilt. The way the criminal escape, the way the cops find clues and the way the cop use ‘third degree’ just to add sensationalism and be in the race of this crazy digital age is initially laughable then it turns cringe worthy and by the time it ends, you feel like praying for the people concerned.

The earnestness in the performance of Amit Sadh, Rahul Dev and Aakash Dahiya is the only shinning point in this absolutely dull and forgettable thriller right from the word go.

God knows why Rucha Inamdar was included in the cast and what was the purpose behind the inclusion of Tushar Acharya, Ameet Gaurr, Kunal Kumar etc.

If all this was not enough, the amateur writing, poor editing and pale routine background score ensures that even the most energetic person in the world starts yawning.

Final words

OPERATION PARINDEY is a big mistake. it’s so big that it can guide/help/inspire future ‘operations’ in the crime thriller genre by presenting itself as things that needed to be avoided while making anything in the said genre.

Rating 1/5