  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oprah Winfrey to address COVID-19 impact on black community

Oprah Winfrey to address COVID-19 impact on black community

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 15:26:54 IST

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey will be addressing issues affecting the African-American community amid the COVID-19 pandemic as part of her latest TV special.

The upcoming episode of "Oprah Talks COVID-19" will focus on the deadly virus and its impact on "black America", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Winfrey wrote on Twitter: "This coronavirus is shaking up the world. I hope you'll join me to understand why COVID-19 is having such a deadly impact on black America as I speak to leaders in our community and family members who are having to bury their dead alone."

During the TV event, which will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network and AppleTV+, Winfrey will sit down with "leaders, doctors, journalists, & real people suffering in this pandemic."

Earlier this month, Winfrey announced she is donating $10 million to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsDid Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

Did Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

NewsAbhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

Abhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

NewsHere's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Here's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

NewsRadhika Apte talks about the importance of masks

Radhika Apte talks about the importance of masks

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

NewsCovid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

Covid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

NewsDisha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood. Here's proof!

Disha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood. Here's proof!

FeatureAll these actors of Ramayana have passed away

All these actors of Ramayana have passed away

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)

Song Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)