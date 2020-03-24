  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 13:02:13 IST

Summer fashion is all about going bright. Check out our Bollywood actresses in an orange dresses. Orange is surely the new black when it comes to fashion. Orange is a pop color and looks great in the monsoons when the skies are overcast. Check out below Bollywood actresses in orange outfits below.

Also read: Lovely in Lavender: Hina Khan, Alia Bhatt, Niti Taylor and other celebs favorite color of the season

Priyanka Chopra stylish outfit proves why 'orange is the happiest colour'!

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have been stepping out in orange outfits

Deepika Padukone is making us go wow in a bright orange outfit

