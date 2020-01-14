Order healthy food on Swiggy via HealthifyMe

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 19:11:50 IST

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) Health and fitness app HealthifyMe on Tuesday announced a partnered with Swiggy to offer over 700 restaurants that offer healthiest food options in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Curated by a team of nutritionists at HealthifyMe that has over 12 million users, 'FitPicks' will benefit Swiggy users who aim to make conscious and healthy food choices, the company said in a statement.

"We have curated a list of the restaurants that offer the healthiest food options on Swiggy and are giving away our flagship "Smart Plans" for a month for those who order healthy twice," said Anjan, Vice President-Growth, HealthifyMe.

The company, co-founded in 2012 by Tushar Vashisht and Sachin Shenoy and incubated by Microsoft Accelerator, claims it has built a health scoring algorithm that looks at macronutrients of individual menu items and rates them on a heath scale.

HealthifyMe's team of nutritionists has used this score to filter the list further and only restaurants with predominantly healthy dishes find a place on the 'FitPicks' collection.

Consumers who place more than two orders from FitPicks before January 31 will also receive free access to HealthifyMe's AI-powered personalised diet plan for a month, said the company.

"With the 'Fitpick' collection, we're making it simpler for health-focused consumers to find the healthiest restaurants on the platform," said Srivats TS, VP Marketing at Swiggy.

