Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri’s 1980’s hit song ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ is been recreated in a new avatar for romcom 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' shows Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar fighting for their GAY love story. Every love story deserves a happy ending. But the road to achieving this happy ending is a little too rough for Kartik and Aman. The dialogues are also funny

Also Read: Original VS Remake OLE OLE song: Which one is your favourite?

‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ has been recreated in a disco avatar obviously. The original track featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in ‘Saheb’ (1985).

In the original song, Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh are dreaming and wearing disco outfits and dancing their heart out.

In the remake, Ayushmann Khurrana starts with "Kabhi socha hai hamesha Jack ke saath Jill hi kyun jaati hai hill pe Jack ke saath Johnny bhi toh jaa sakta hai" He is all set to bring back the disco era in the remake song again with his love Jitendra Kumar. He is seen dancing with his love Jitendra Kumar but he will win his love with Seh-Parivaar.

Music director Tanishk Bagchi and lyricist Vayu have recreated the song.

Check out the original song and remake song below and also comment below your favoruite song

Original VS Remake

Original Song - Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re (Saaheb)

Remake song - "Arey Pyaar Kar Le" (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)