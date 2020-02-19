  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 19 Feb 2020 12:45:35 IST

Baaghi 3 is full of action packed performances by the rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. It has already taken nation by storm and created a huge craze against fans.

Recently the makers recreated Dus Banane song from the movie Dus and fans too the loved Dus Bahane 2.0 version.

Also Read: Original VS Remake Dus Bahane: Which one is your favourite?

The next song of Baaghi 3 titled 'Bhankas' is out .Bappi Lahiri has revamped his own old song 'Ek Aankh Maarun Toh' from the Jeetendra and Sridevi-starrer Tohfa.

In the original song, Jeetendra and Sridevi are seen grooving on the song. The original song was superhit with the audiences.

In the remake song, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are dancing in Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande's wedding. This song give us wedding vibes and adds a new touch to the Bhankas song with their desi movies and swag!

Bhankas is a remake of Bappi Lahiri’s song and once again is set to break records as it was loved by the masses already and is all set to repeat its history.

Baaghi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020 and has Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. It is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Check out the original song and remake song of Bhankas below:

Original VS Remake Bhankas: Which one is your favorite?

Original song

Ek Aankh Maaroon To - Tohfa

Remake song

BHANKAS - Baaghi 3

Bhankas remix version

