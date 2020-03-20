Original VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Another remake song from Tiger Shroff . He recreated Mithun’s I’m A Disco Dancer 2.0. The track is a remake of popular '80s song Disco Dancer.

Tiger Shroff’s new age Disco Anthem! Is here. On Tuesday, Tiger shared a photo with the caption, “Disco mode on! I Am A Disco Dancer - 2.0.

Check out the original and remake ‘Disco Dancer' and comment below your favorite song:

Original song

I Am A Disco Dancer Zindagi Mera Gaana - Disco Dancer

The original, from the superhit film, Disco Dancer (1982), was picturised on Mithun and was composed and sung by Bappi Lahiri.

Remake song

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 - Tiger Shroff

The remix has been sung by Benny Dayal while music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman has produced the new version. Tiger Shroff as always raising the temprature with his hot body.The video also features Kannada movie actor Akanksha Sharma.