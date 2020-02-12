Another song another remake. Its raining remake songs in Bollywood. Baaghi 3 just broke the internet with its trailer. Rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with some action thriller in Baaghi 3 trailer.

Remember Abhishek Bachchan’s hit song Dus Bahane from his 2005 film Dus?. Yes this song have a recreated version now with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Check out the original song and remake song 'Dus Bahane' of below:

Original VS Remake Dus Bahane: Which one is your favourite?

"Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil" - Dus

In the original song from the movie ‘Dus’Abhishek Bachchan, and Zayed Khan are seen dancing in the song. The hookstep of the step we have all tried earlier too. Sanjay Dutt and Suneil Shetty are also seen in the song.

"Dus Bahane 2.0" - Baaghi 3

In the remake song, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with the Badass song of the year. They are twinning in their outfits and we have a new hook step for the song too.It is a glamorous dance number was originally composed by musicians-composers Vishal and Shekhar. Even for Baaghi 3, the duo recreated the classic song which still features high on our playlists.