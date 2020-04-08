Original VS Remake 'Masakali': Which one is your favourite?

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's pairing in Marjaavaan received a huge thumbs up from the audience, as their chemistry and the film's music made sure it was a success at the box office. Now, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series have got Sid and Tara back together, yet again, albeit for a music video. Both of them will be seen romancing each other in Tanishk Bagchi's recreated version of the hit Delhi-6 track Masakali.

Check out the original and remake ‘Masakali' and comment below your favorite song.

Original song

Masakali -Delhi 6

The song Masakali was originally from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed movie Delhi 6. The song Masakali from the film became one of the most well-known songs. Masakali was picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

Remake song

Masakali2.0 - Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria

This song is sung by Tulsi Kumar & Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.