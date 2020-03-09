The remake version of Mere Angne Mein music video features Bigg Boss, 13 runner, up Asim Riaz opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

Both of them have been regularly sharing behind the scenes moments from the sets. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song has been written by Vayu. Neha Kakkar and Raja Hassan have given voice to the track.

Check out the original and remake song 'Mere Angne Mein' and comment below your favorite song:

Original VS Remake ‘Mere Angne Mein’ : Which one is your favorite?

Mere Angne Mein - Amitabh Bachan - Laawaris (1981)

In the original song from the movie Laawaris (1981) Amitabh Bachchan is seen showing all kinds of wives and her importance in their lives. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the finest actors of Bollywood as he cross-dressed as a woman way back in 1981.

Mere Angne Mein - Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz.

In the remake version, Set against a vibrant, colorful, palatial setting, the song offers lead protagonist Jacqueline an opportunity to time travel. Jacqueline, who has never played a part in a period costume drama before will be seen for the first time in a vintage classic look of a warrior princess in the world of fairy tales. Asim Riaz time travels back then and escapes with the princess in the present and that’s how the princess escape.