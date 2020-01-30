Jawaani Jaaneman is releasing tomorrow and we can’t get over the songs from the movie. The hottest trend in Bollywood is remaking old songs with new twists and remixed beats.

The latest addition to this list is ‘Ole Ole 2.0’, a rehashed take of the 1990’s ‘Ole Ole’ song.

Also Read: Bollywood Song Remakes in 2019

The original track featured in the movie ‘Yeh Dillagi’. It starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in the leading roles.

An iconic hit, ‘Ole Ole’ was recreated for another Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawani Jaaneman.

In the original song, he played a young boy and in the remake version, he played a middle-aged man playboy whose life is turned upside down when he realizes that he has a daughter who he did not know about at all.

Which one is your favourite? Comment below.

Check out the Ole Ole original and remake song below:

Original VS Remake OLE OLE

Ole Ole song from Yeh Dillagi

OLE OLE 2.0 from Jawaani Jaaneman