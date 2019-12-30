  1. Home
Orlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 12:44:26 IST

'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Orlando Bloom recently revealed that he and Katy Perry can’t wait for kids.

Bloom already has son Flynn, eight, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The actor says Katy is desperate to become a mum once they wed because she’s a 'big kid' herself.

Also Read: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone their wedding

The 42-year-old said: "Listen, I love kids, I love that she is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. I mean, she’s like a kid so she’s unbelievable to kids."

"Our summer vacation - all our family were together but she was with the kids and she loves that."

"She is more than okay with it - she loves kids."

Orlando also revealed that he and Katy have a strong relationship between them and they are both willing to fight for it. He explained: "You show me a relationship, I'll show you a lot of heavy lifting, right?"

"One thing I really respect more and more as the years trundle on is the union of two people and two people who kind of go, 'Listen, I'm going to get on with this and we're going to fight through this... we're going to hit the mat and pull our inner childs out, they're going to scream at one another and then we're going to put them back together and we're going to keep going."

"There's something about it that I didn't necessarily comprehend in my youth that I do now," he added further.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that the star couple had decided to postpone their wedding from 2019 until early 2020 as their busy careers got in the way of planning for their big day.

