Oscars 2020: Best director goes to South Korea's Bong Joon-ho

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has become the second director of a non-English film to win the Oscar for best director.

Alfonso Cuaron had won for "Roma" in 2018.

This year at the 92nd Academy Awards, Bong on Sunday night was honoured for "Parasite". He was up against directors like Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Todd Phillips ("Joker") and Sam Mendes ("1917"), reports The Guardian.

Bong paid tribute to veteran Hollywood director Martin Scorsese in his speech, saying that when he was young he "carved deep into my heart" a quote by Scorsese: "The most personal is the most creative."

He also thanked Tarantino for championing his work: "Quentin, I love you."

The best original screenplay Oscar also went to "Parasite".

The movie also won in the international feature film category, defeating other nominees from countries like France and Spain. It was earlier called best foreign language feature.

While collecting his award for best director, he said: "After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day. I was ready to relax."

"Parasite" revolves around one family who cons their way into the employ of another, much wealthier, family. The film's themes centre around wealth and entitlement, the disappearing middle class and moral relativism in the face of survival.

