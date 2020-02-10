Oscars 2020: Billy Porter steps out in a 'Cupola gown'

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) The "Pose" actor Billy Porter, a Grammy winner, has followed up his look from last year's Oscars, when he wore a tuxedo dress, with another gown.

For the Sunday 2020 Oscars, Porter chose a "Cupola gown", custom-made by Giles Deacon couture. The Phoenix ensemble included a 24-karat gold feathered top and artistic orange printed skirt, reports Hollywoodreporter.com.

Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle added Jimmy Choo boots in gold metallic with a custom platform, a custom handbag by Judith Leiber Couture, Atelier Swarovski gems (including a bracelet with 47 carats of rose quartz) and embellished glasses by Dita and Mercura NYC.

Last year, he shocked many with his Oscars dress. "My goal was to start a conversation," he told Hollywoodreporter.com of the 2019 gown.

