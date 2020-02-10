Oscars 2020: Blac Chyna walks the red carpet, confuses netizens

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 05:24:08 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Glamour model Blac Chyna was a surprise guest on the Oscars 2020 red carpet.

The ex of Rob Kardashian arrived in a plunging black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with dark blue fringed and jewelled accents and a thigh-high slit, reports eonline.com.

The Internet was confused as to what she was doing at the event, which celebrates the best in film and is mostly attended by movie and TV stars.

Chyna, who is not listed as a presenter and is also not a nominee, was among the first to arrive, along with many TV hosts, including Billy Porter and model Lily Aldridge, who are guest-hosting a pre-show.

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!" wrote one Twitter user.

"Why is Blac Chyna at the oscars?! If they're just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please?" asked another.

"They just let anybody in now huh?" wrote another Twitter user.

Chyna has not explained her presence at the Oscars, but shared close-up videos of her look on Instagram.

