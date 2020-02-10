  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oscars 2020: Former athlete Matthew A. Cherry wins best animated short honour

Oscars 2020: Former athlete Matthew A. Cherry wins best animated short honour

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 07:49:11 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Former athlete Matthew A. Cherry won his first Oscar on Sunday for his animated short film "Hair Love". It's the same category that late basketball player Kobe Bryant won in 2018.

"Hair Love" tells the story of an African American father and his daughter attempting to do her hair, and learning to love what makes her in the process.

"'Hair Love' was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation, and because we wanted to normalize black hair," Cherry said on the Dolby stage, reports thewrap.com.

Cherry dedicated the win to Bryant: "This award is dedicated to Kobe, may we all have a second act as great as his."

Cherry also used the biggest stage in Hollywood to shoutout the Crown Act, which ensures protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles in the Fair Employment and Housing Act and state Education Codes.

"Toy Story 4", on the other hand, won best animated feature Oscar.

--IANS

nn/vin

NewsWhy Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Why Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

NewsBrad Pitt bags best supporting actor award at Oscars 2020

Brad Pitt bags best supporting actor award at Oscars 2020

NewsPriyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

Priyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

NewsWhy Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

NewsJennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

NewsAditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

Aditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

NewsWhy Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Why Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

Song Lyrics of 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

News'Parasite' becomes the first South Korean film to win an Oscar

'Parasite' becomes the first South Korean film to win an Oscar