  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oscars 2020: Greta Thunberg makes appearance in a clip

Oscars 2020: Greta Thunberg makes appearance in a clip

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 08:20:08 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in an Oscar clip showcasing the power of documentary films.

This was followed by actor Mark Ruffalo announcing the winners in the documentary categories at this year's Oscars ceremony on Sunday night.

The Michelle and Barack Obama-produced "American Factory" was awarded the best documentary feature.

During the acceptance speech for the Netflix project, director Julia Reichert quoted Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

Reichert said: "Workers of the world, unite!" - a rallying cry from "The Communist Manifesto."

The documentary is set in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio that reopens when Chinese billionaire chairman Cao Dewang buys it and turns it into windshield factory Fuyao Glass America.

"Leaning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)", on the other hand, won the Oscar for documentary short subject.

In the same category, Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's "St. Louis Superman" was competing.

--IANS

nn/ksk/

NewsWhy Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Why Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

NewsBrad Pitt bags best supporting actor award at Oscars 2020

Brad Pitt bags best supporting actor award at Oscars 2020

NewsPriyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

Priyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

NewsWhy Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

NewsJennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

NewsAditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

Aditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

NewsWhy Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Why Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

Song Lyrics of 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

News'Parasite' becomes the first South Korean film to win an Oscar

'Parasite' becomes the first South Korean film to win an Oscar