  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oscars 2020: Indian-American docu-filmmaker gets nominated

Oscars 2020: Indian-American docu-filmmaker gets nominated

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 19:57:59 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 13 (IANS) Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan's "St. Louis Superman" will be competing in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 92nd Academy Awards next month.

The 33-minute documentary film, which revolves around Bruce Franks Jr.'s journey from an activist to a lawmaker, is up against "In the Absence", "Learning To Skateboard in A Warzone", "Life Overtakes Me" and "Walk Run Cha-Cha".

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among the earliest to congratulate Mundhra on being nominated at the Oscars.

"Congratulations @SmritiMundhra for the Oscar Nomination," he tweeted on Monday, soon after the nominations list was unveiled in Los Angeles.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be aired live on Star Movies on February 10 morning in India.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society turns into Sodhi's pind for lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society turns into Sodhi's pind for lohri

NewsKaty Perry pays a heartfelt tribute to fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry pays a heartfelt tribute to fiance Orlando Bloom

NewsRyan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper's kids have a play date

News2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Kristen Bell speaks up on women empowerment

News2020 Critics' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' bags this prestigious award

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame' bags this prestigious award

NewsSonakshi Sinha surprises fans with action-packed throwback video

Sonakshi Sinha surprises fans with action-packed throwback video

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society turns into Sodhi's pind for lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham society turns into Sodhi's pind for lohri

Movie ReviewJamtara Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Jamtara Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsKaty Perry pays a heartfelt tribute to fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry pays a heartfelt tribute to fiance Orlando Bloom