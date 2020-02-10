Oscars 2020: Laura Dern wins best supporting actress award

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 08:31:23 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Laura Dern won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as a divorce lawyer in "Marriage Story".

She was nominated along with popular faces like Kathy Bates and Florence Pugh.

Dern thanked the Academy for her first Oscar, director Noah Baumbach for his "vision, magic and friendship", her step-children and children, and her parents, actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern: "You got game, I love you."

The actress, who sported a pale pink dress for the gala, called the victory "the best birthday present ever".

She brought her famous mother, Diane Ladd, and her children -- son Ellery Harper, and daughter Jaya Harper, to the ceremony held here on Sunday night.

This isn't her first win for the film. Dern has bagged the Bafta, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards too.

