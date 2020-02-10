Oscars 2020: Phoenix & Mara the new 'royal couple' in H'wood, feel fans

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 20:17:59 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Joaquin Phoenix was clearly quite confident of scooping up the Best Actor Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards, for his role in "Joker".

Phoenix, who has won Best Actor for the role at every imaginable awards function this year, looked rather relaxed when he arrived at the Oscar with his lady love Rooney Mara.

In an obvious chilled-out mood, the couple did not waste the chance to engage in some random PDA.

Phoenix looked natty in a black tux while Mara opted for a delicate lace cut-out number, reports timesofindia.com.

They held hands as they casually walked down the red carpet and took their time to strike some cosy poses for the shutterbugs. Phoenix even gushed over Mara as she momentarily left him to pose for solo photo-ops, the website adds.

Fans have been loving every moment of it, all through Monday. A few even hailed them as Hollywood's "royal couple".

