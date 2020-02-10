  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oscars 2020: A.R. Rahman's 'Jai ho' in original song montage

Oscars 2020: A.R. Rahman's 'Jai ho' in original song montage

A.R. Rahman's 'Jai ho' in original song montage (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 10:18:25 IST

It was back in 2009 that Indian composer A.R. Rahman was honoured with two Oscars for his song "Jai ho". Cut to 2020, the foot-tapping number made it to an original song montage at this year's Oscars ceremony here.

Rahman had struck gold for original score and original song in Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire".

Also Read: Sam Mendes' war film 1917 beats Avengers: Endgame

On Sunday night, American composer-lyricist-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the montage that included hits from "Slumdog Millionaire", "Titanic" and "Wayne's World".

The clip ended with Eminem from the 2002 film "8 Mile". Then the rapper himself hit the stage to perform "Lose yourself". He even got a standing ovation after his performance.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," Eminem tweeted.

"Lose yourself" was the first rap song to win an Oscar for best original song.

Related Topics

NewsWhy Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Why Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

NewsBrad Pitt bags best supporting actor award at Oscars 2020

Brad Pitt bags best supporting actor award at Oscars 2020

NewsPriyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

Priyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

NewsWhy Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

NewsJennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

NewsAditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

Aditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

NewsWhy Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Why Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

Song Lyrics of 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

News'Parasite' becomes the first South Korean film to win an Oscar

'Parasite' becomes the first South Korean film to win an Oscar